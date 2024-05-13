💅 1 photo to go: $5 million makeover

Berrydale Park, located at SE 92nd Avenue and Salmon Street, is a sight to see at golden hour — and it's about to get a major facelift.

Driving the news: Portland Parks & Recreation plans to spend around $5 million to replace the playground and add a skatepark, accessible park pathways, tables, lighting, furnishings and new landscaping.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation will provide new sidewalks, replace old curbs, and improve stormwater drainage along nearby streets as part of its push to improve

What's next: Work is expected to be completed by fall 2025.