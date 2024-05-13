7 hours ago - News

💅 1 photo to go: $5 million makeover

headshot
A park at dawn with large trees and lots of open grass and a slide in the distance

Berrydale Park and playground on SE 92nd Avenue will get a $5 million makeover. Photo: Joseph Gallivan/Axios

Berrydale Park, located at SE 92nd Avenue and Salmon Street, is a sight to see at golden hour — and it's about to get a major facelift.

Driving the news: Portland Parks & Recreation plans to spend around $5 million to replace the playground and add a skatepark, accessible park pathways, tables, lighting, furnishings and new landscaping.

  • The Portland Bureau of Transportation will provide new sidewalks, replace old curbs, and improve stormwater drainage along nearby streets as part of its push to improve the surrounding area.

What's next: Work is expected to be completed by fall 2025.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Portland in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Portland stories

No stories could be found

Portlandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more