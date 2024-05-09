🍃 1 map to go: High wind days

Data: Iowa Environmental Mesonet; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

There have been over 660 high wind warning events in Oregon over the last two decades, according to data from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet.

Why it matters: High winds heighten wildfire danger, kick up dust that can be hazardous for people with health problems, and cause power outages, broken tree limbs and property damage.

Zoom in: The cliffs and canyons of the Columbia River Gorge help tunnel wind from eastern Oregon and Washington into the Portland metro area. As the gorge narrows, winds pick up speed.

Flashback: Anyone who has ever been to Crown Point knows how windy it can get by the water. A record-breaking 115 mph wind gust was recorded at Vista House back in 2014.