🫣 Where's Joseph, revealed

Closed down restaurant in Portland painted yellow and grey

Portland-famous creperie and cocktail bar Le Happy once inhabited this Slabtown building. Photo: Joseph Gallivan/Axios

Le Happy, of course! The former crepe restaurant and cocktail bar at NW 16th Avenue and Lovejoy Street.

🥞 Clearly there's a lot of love out there for Old Portland.

  • We had a stack of right answers, but reader Stephan F. nailed this bit of history: "It was started by John Brodie, who I think still operates Monograph Bookwerks on Alberta."

🍸 Flashback: Brodie managed the band Pink Martini, and Le Happy was his side gig: chic, dark and smelling of clove cigarettes and batter.

  • He sold the restaurant in 2015 and the current owners moved it in 2019.

If you go: You're going to Sandy.

🌱

