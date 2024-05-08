🫣 Where's Joseph, revealed
Le Happy, of course! The former crepe restaurant and cocktail bar at NW 16th Avenue and Lovejoy Street.
🥞 Clearly there's a lot of love out there for Old Portland.
- We had a stack of right answers, but reader Stephan F. nailed this bit of history: "It was started by John Brodie, who I think still operates Monograph Bookwerks on Alberta."
🍸 Flashback: Brodie managed the band Pink Martini, and Le Happy was his side gig: chic, dark and smelling of clove cigarettes and batter.
- He sold the restaurant in 2015 and the current owners moved it in 2019.
If you go: You're going to Sandy.
