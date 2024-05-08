Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

John Goodwin, fundraiser at the Portland Art Museum, on a recent Venice art trip. Photo: Courtesy of John Goodwin

John Goodwin is the big gifts fundraiser for the Portland Art Museum, and his whole world is steeped in art and entertaining. We asked Goodwin what his Best Day Ever would look like … and it included going to work.

☕️ Morning activity: "Each morning my husband brings my coffee, phone and print edition of the Oregonian or New York Times," he told Axios.

🍵 Coffee break: An extra hot skim matcha latte at Behind the Museum Cafe. "They have great antiques, which is an obsession for me."

🌮 Lunch is oftenat Southpark Seafood. His favorites include the Caesar salad with shrimp or salmon, or the shrimp and grits. "I also love their focaccia bread and french fries. Sadly, I love carbs!"

🥘 Dinner: He might swing by Soho House for happy hour with friends or patrons.

"I'm from North Carolina, so I love anything fried. I go straight for the fried olives at Soho House."

He also loves their pizzas and desserts. "I don't know the name, but it's custard in a jar with cookie crumbles. So good!"

🖼️ At Soho House he sees the same artists on the walls as in his home — Christine Miller, Otis Quaicoe and Julian Gaines.

🇭🇹 Goodwin knows chef Gregory Gourdet and of course loves Kann's ribs ("Insanely delicious!"), black beans and rice ("luscious, smooth and robustly flavored"), its "mouthwatering" salads and "insane" watermelon mocktail with dried pineapple garnish.

🏀 If he's lucky, Goodwin's friend Ryan Finley will invite him to a Portland Trail Blazers game.

"We always have a great time whether the team wins or loses."

🎾 Back home, he checks the news and then the Tennis Channel. Goodwin has attended all four major tournaments.