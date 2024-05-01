WorldOregon series starts Wednesday in Portland
WorldOregon's 2024 international speaker series "Mending the World" opens Wednesday. Four speakers over the next few weeks will address weighty world issues that also hit home in Portland.
Zoom in: Ben Westhoff, an investigative journalist and author of the 2019 book "Fentanyl, Inc." opens the series tonight.
What's next: The other speakers are:
- Michele Norris, formerly of National Public Radio and author of the Race Card Project. (May 13)
- John Green, "The Fault in Our Stars" author on the fight against tuberculosis. (June 5)
- Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda." (June 10)
If you go: All talks are $50 or $25 for students and veterans, with discounts for the series. Ticket buyers also have access to a recording for 30 days.
