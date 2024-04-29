Share on email (opens in new window)

Reproduced from the Multnomah County overdose dashboard ; Chart: Axios Visuals There have been 191 suspected and confirmed fentanyl overdose deaths in Multnomah County since February. Why it matters: The 90-day fentanyl emergency officials declared in January ends tomorrow, yet fentanyl overdose deaths have remained steady throughout the last three months, according to county data.

Officials from Portland, Multnomah County and the state called for the declaration with the goal of reducing overdoses by increasing police presence, cracking down on drug sales, and creating a triage center to connect people to treatment.

By the numbers: As of last week, there were 58 suspected fentanyl overdose deaths in Multnomah County in April.

That's in line with the 64 suspected and confirmed overdose deaths in February and 69 in March.

What's next: Gov. Tina Kotek, Multnomah County Board of Commissioners Chair Jessica Vega Pederson and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a press conference Friday to discuss their next steps.