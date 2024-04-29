3 hours ago - News

Overdose deaths steady despite Portland's fentanyl emergency

Confirmed and suspected Multnomah County drug&nbsp;overdose deaths
Reproduced from the Multnomah County overdose dashboard ; Chart: Axios Visuals

There have been 191 suspected and confirmed fentanyl overdose deaths in Multnomah County since February.

Why it matters: The 90-day fentanyl emergency officials declared in January ends tomorrow, yet fentanyl overdose deaths have remained steady throughout the last three months, according to county data.

  • Officials from Portland, Multnomah County and the state called for the declaration with the goal of reducing overdoses by increasing police presence, cracking down on drug sales, and creating a triage center to connect people to treatment.

By the numbers: As of last week, there were 58 suspected fentanyl overdose deaths in Multnomah County in April.

  • That's in line with the 64 suspected and confirmed overdose deaths in February and 69 in March.

What's next: Gov. Tina Kotek, Multnomah County Board of Commissioners Chair Jessica Vega Pederson and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a press conference Friday to discuss their next steps.

