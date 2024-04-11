See these two "Saturday Night Live" favorites at the Moda Center on Sunday. Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

It's shaping up to be a warm, sunny weekend. Here's how you can occupy the next few days before Monday rolls back around. Friday 👠 "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Sasha Colby performs at Revolution Hall as part of her nationwide "Stripped Tour" — local Portland drag queens will join her onstage for a number or two. Doors open at 7pm, tickets start at $35.

👻 Tim Burton's campy classic comes to life at the Keller Auditorium this weekend only for a production of "Beetlejuice: The Musical" put on by Broadway Portland. Showtimes vary, tickets start at $45.

🌷 This weekend may be your last chance to see the colorful rows of spring's favorite flower during peak bloom, as the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival plans to close early this year, on April 28. Day passes start at $20 for adults.

Saturday

🚴🏼 Do something stupid (their words, not ours) and participate in the spring tradition of riding around the Ladds Circle 500 times with other Portlanders passionate about cycling. It's a relay, not a race! Free to participate (and watch). 10am-4pm.

🩰 Oregon Ballet Theatre's annual school performance will showcase the "talented dancers of the future" in a production of "Snow White." Curtains rise at 1pm Saturday and Sunday, tickets start at $32.

Sunday

🛍️ Over 40 retailers and artists are participating in this year's NW Portland Makers Market & Bar Hop, where you can shop handmade goods with a drink in your hand. Locations include Great Notion Brewing and Boedecker Cellars Winery. Free to attend, 1-6pm.

😆 Tina Fey and Amy Poehler bring their "Restless Leg" tour to Moda Center at 6pm. Hear the stories behind their hilarious, three-decade friendship. Tickets start at $118 (a steal considering most other shows are sold out).