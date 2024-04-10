Alicia Jo Rabins performs " I Was A Desert: Songs of the Matriarchs " on Thursday with a 135-voice choir. Photo: Courtesy of Alicia J. Rose

The stage at Revolution Hall will be packed on Thursday when Alicia Jo Rabins performs her work "I Was A Desert: Songs of the Matriarchs." Why it matters: This is a rare chance to hear a hugely ambitious song cycle, which mixes ideas from Jewish scholarship with sounds from bluegrass and classical music, backed by a 135-person choir.

What to expect: Rabins, a Portland poet and composer, took lesser-known women in the Torah or Hebrew Bible and fleshed out their stories.

The scholarly term for this textual elaboration is midrash, or as she puts it, "Biblical fan fic."

What they're saying: "These characters don't always get the credit for being as resilient as they are, in the original text, so I like to bring that out," Rabins tells Axios.

The vibe: In the Book of Esther, the Persian queen Vashti refuses to dress up and show off for King Ahasuerus and his partying pals. He banishes her.

Rabins wrote a first-person bluegrass ballad to express Vashti's forget-you repudiation of her man. It's like Lizzo crossed with Dolly Parton.

Zoom in: Rabins grew up on the East Coast with indie rock, bluegrass, folk and classical music influences, keenly aware that her ancestors studied the Torah devoutly.

"I wanted to bring all those influences together," she said.

Behind the scenes: The Camas High School Choir puts rock, jazz and pop into choral music.

Choir master Ethan Chessin persuades professional musicians to not just show up for a single master class but to work with the kids on a project.

Chessin commissioned Rabins to write this song cycle with creative input from the students.

Worthy of your time: "Visually and aurally, there's nothing like hearing all these young voices raised together in song, it's like they're becoming this beautiful, powerful organism," Rabins said.

If you go: 7:30pm Thursday, Revolution Hall. ($20)