$1.3B lottery win awaits mystery Portlander
Oregon hasn't had a Powerball jackpot winner since 2018, but a $1.3 billion ticket — the largest in state history — was sold in NE Portland. The winner? Still a mystery.
The intrigue: As of Monday afternoon, Portlanders were still wondering who won Saturday's Powerball drawing, with the sleuths of Reddit/r/Portland suggesting a quick home sale might be the tell.
- The ticket was sold at a Plaid Pantry store in the 97218 ZIP code, which includes the Cully neighborhood.
- The winner has a year to claim the prize, but state law says they cannot then remain anonymous.
- It's the same in California, which is how we know that the winner of the $2 billion Powerball in 2022 bought a $25 million house in Beverly Hills.
By the numbers: If the winner takes the lump sum instead of the annuity, they will get about $330 million after taxes, according to The Oregonian. Opting for the 30-year annuity would net a total of over $705 million.
- The lottery ticket retailer will get the $100,000 maximum bonus payment.
- In addition to the taxes, about a third of sales from the game is returned to the state.
Fun fact: According to Travel Portland, Cully, which is the most ethnically and racially diverse U.S. Census tract in Oregon, has the trifecta of Portland life:
- A dog- and kid-friendly brewpub/cart pod with a Laotian menu.
- A Native American-owned coffee shop, Bison Coffeehouse.
- A Pip's Original Doughnuts & Chai.
According to Redfin, Cully homes were selling for a median price of $443,000 in February.
