The $1.3 billion winning Powerball ticket was sold in NE Portland on Saturday. Photo courtesy Oregon Lottery

Oregon hasn't had a Powerball jackpot winner since 2018, but a $1.3 billion ticket — the largest in state history — was sold in NE Portland. The winner? Still a mystery. The intrigue: As of Monday afternoon, Portlanders were still wondering who won Saturday's Powerball drawing, with the sleuths of Reddit/r/Portland suggesting a quick home sale might be the tell. The ticket was sold at a Plaid Pantry store in the 97218 ZIP code, which includes the Cully neighborhood.

The winner has a year to claim the prize, but state law says they cannot then remain anonymous.

It's the same in California, which is how we know that the winner of the $2 billion Powerball in 2022 bought a $25 million house in Beverly Hills.

By the numbers: If the winner takes the lump sum instead of the annuity, they will get about $330 million after taxes, according to The Oregonian. Opting for the 30-year annuity would net a total of over $705 million.

The lottery ticket retailer will get the $100,000 maximum bonus payment.

In addition to the taxes, about a third of sales from the game is returned to the state.

Fun fact: According to Travel Portland, Cully, which is the most ethnically and racially diverse U.S. Census tract in Oregon, has the trifecta of Portland life:

According to Redfin, Cully homes were selling for a median price of $443,000 in February.