Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

More pets in Oregon, particularly dogs, are being treated for itchy skin and allergies. Why it matters: Seasonal allergies can be terribly uncomfortable for furry friends, and they can snowball into skin infections and other secondary problems.

By the numbers: Pet insurance company Trupanion reported a 16% increase in allergy claims for insured pets in Oregon in 2023 compared to 2019, adjusted and measured on a per 1,000 pet basis.

Insurer Nationwide says allergies top the list of health conditions that prompt vet visits.

Dog allergy drugs Apoquel and Cytopoint have treated more than 20 million dogs since they were released in 2013 and 2018, respectively, according to the drugs' maker, Zoetis.

What they're saying: "It's a chronic issue," vet technician Cindy Heitzler at Town & Country Animal Hospital in SE Portland tells Axios.

Her team starts cats and dogs off with over-the-counter meds and then moves to special pet foods.

Heitzler is hesitant to say such allergies can be cured but says they can be managed. "But dry skin and paw licking can lead to dermatitis and staphylococcus infections," she warns.

Other treatments: "My dog Snoopy gets dry skin during the weather change, so I rub him with coconut oil and add fish oil to his diet," Octavio Rodriguez, a store lead at Mud Bay pet food store in NW Portland, tells Axios.

Rodriguez also recommends pet wipes to remove allergens such as pollen and spores from a dog's coat and paws in spring.

Between the lines: Skin problems in pets are "absolutely the No. 1 issue we see with allergies," American Veterinary Medical Association president Rena Carlson tells Axios.

Allergies can also show up in the ear canal, which "is actually just an extension of the skin," she says.

Environmental allergies can be seasonal, or a pet could be itching because of a parasite-related skin problem or a food allergy, she adds.

The bottom line: If you suspect your pet has allergies, take them to the vet immediately, Carlson says.