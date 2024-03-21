The costs of charging an electric vehicle in Oregon
Portland is average when it comes to the price of charging an electric vehicle, but maybe not for long.
Why it matters: The push toward electric vehicles means Portlanders need to keep their eye on electricity prices if costly electric cars are to keep their cheap fuel advantage.
Between the lines: The city has a goal of reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 and Oregon will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
Driving the news: The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality just announced that its Clean Vehicle Rebate program will reopen from April 3 to June 3.
- However, Portland General Electric raised residential rates by 18% in January and has proposed another 7.4% increase in 2025.
By the numbers: It costs an average of $0.43 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to charge an electric car at a public charging station in Oregon.
- The national average is $0.45 per kWh.
Context: A typical EV with 300 miles of range usually takes about 75-100 kWh to go from empty to full, according to Stable Auto, an EV charger software developer.
- That's like paying $50 for a tank of gas in the more expensive states such as Arizona.
The big picture: Charging an electric vehicle costs three times as much at a public charging site in West Virginia than in Nebraska — a gap that suggests EV charging companies are still figuring out how to price a top-off.
Zoom in: West Virginia, Connecticut, Arizona, Massachusetts and Kentucky have the most expensive charging stations, ranging from $0.52 to $0.54 per kilowatt-hour.
- Nebraska, Mississippi, Iowa, North Dakota and Kansas were the cheapest, with prices spanning $0.17 to $0.31.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that fast-charging an EV's battery to full in a state like Arizona may cost as much as $50 (not $5).
