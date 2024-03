Ian Williams of Deadstock Coffee has been fostering community among Portland's sneakerheads since he first opened his streetwear-inspired cafe in 2015. Zoom in: And even though coffee is the centerpiece of Deadstock (its slogan is "coffee should be dope"), it's not the only thing the brand is known for.

Williams has become a pillar of Old Town, hosting weekly pop-ups, running clubs and field days (the next one is April 6) where anyone is welcome to join.

๐Ÿ‘Ÿ What he's saying: "We've always done stuff that's like, not only coffee," Williams said. "We're building momentum and I'm excited to see what happens."

We wanted to know: If Williams had one last meal, what would he eat?

His drink of choice is an Arnold Palmer ("It's gotta be a Southern one," he told Axios), not a cappuccino.

๐Ÿ— Appetizer: Williams would start things off at Alberta Street Market, the beloved convenience known for its chicken and jojos, with some wings.

๐Ÿ” Entree: Heading south, the next stop is Bluto's for a wedge salad (iceberg piled high with bacon, pickled onion and ranch-tzatziki) and the spicy beef hummus.

Then, Williams would order a double cheeseburger and fries from Matta โ€” known for its Viแป‡t Kiแปu flavors and green pandan milk buns โ€” and dip the fries in the hummus from Bluto's. "They season their fries the best," Williams said.

๐Ÿฉ Dessert: Next, Williams would resurrect the special mochi donut batter waffle with ice cream baker Lisa Nguyen of HeyDay made in collaboration with Deadstock for "Ice Cream for Breakfast Day" last year.

๐Ÿฅƒ Nightcap: The final stop is the Multnomah Whiskey Library.