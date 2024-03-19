Last Meal: Deadstock Coffee's Ian Williams
Ian Williams of Deadstock Coffee has been fostering community among Portland's sneakerheads since he first opened his streetwear-inspired cafe in 2015.
Zoom in: And even though coffee is the centerpiece of Deadstock (its slogan is "coffee should be dope"), it's not the only thing the brand is known for.
- Williams has become a pillar of Old Town, hosting weekly pop-ups, running clubs and field days (the next one is April 6) where anyone is welcome to join.
👟 What he's saying: "We've always done stuff that's like, not only coffee," Williams said. "We're building momentum and I'm excited to see what happens."
We wanted to know: If Williams had one last meal, what would he eat?
- His drink of choice is an Arnold Palmer ("It's gotta be a Southern one," he told Axios), not a cappuccino.
🍗 Appetizer: Williams would start things off at Alberta Street Market, the beloved convenience known for its chicken and jojos, with some wings.
🍔 Entree: Heading south, the next stop is Bluto's for a wedge salad (iceberg piled high with bacon, pickled onion and ranch-tzatziki) and the spicy beef hummus.
- Then, Williams would order a double cheeseburger and fries from Matta — known for its Việt Kiều flavors and green pandan milk buns — and dip the fries in the hummus from Bluto's. "They season their fries the best," Williams said.
🍩 Dessert: Next, Williams would resurrect the special mochi donut batter waffle with ice cream baker Lisa Nguyen of HeyDay made in collaboration with Deadstock for "Ice Cream for Breakfast Day" last year.
🥃 Nightcap: The final stop is the Multnomah Whiskey Library.
- "I'm gonna go sit in the lounge and just finish it off with a nice little Yamazaki 12-year, maybe even go crazy and get the 18."
