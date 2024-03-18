The new cafe, located on the corner of S Macadam Avenue and S Idaho Street, will be St. Honoré's fifth location. Photo: Hadley Malcolm/Axios

St. Honoré, the French-inspired bakery known for its vast selection of sandwiches, croissants and macarons, will open a new cafe and commissary production kitchen in South Portland next month. The latest: Located on the corner of S Macadam Avenue and S Idaho Street (across the way from Willamette Park), the popular boulangerie's fifth location — set to open mid-April — will fill a void in the neighborhood as one of the few fast-casual restaurant offerings.

Diners can grab a panini on the go or spend an hour under the covered outdoor patio meant to resemble a Parisian cafe.

As part of the bakery's retail expansion, the neighboring space will be used as the main production kitchen, supplying classic French treats like éclairs, tarts and quiches to all other locations.

Context: It's been 20 years since Normandy-born chef Dominique Geulin opened his first St. Honoré in Northwest Portland. In the decades since, St. Honoré has expanded throughout Portland (with locations on SE Division, NW Thurman and downtown's SW Broadway) and Lake Oswego.

🥖 If you go: Menu options will likely be similar to what is found at the other cafes.