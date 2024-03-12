Data: Federal Election Commission; Note: Individual contributions of less than $200 are not required to be reported to the FEC; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Donald Trump is outpacing President Biden in Oregon presidential campaign contributions, a state he lost in 2020. Why it matters: Campaign donations offer a general sense of a candidate's financial position.

Caveat: This accounting excludes small donors.

By the numbers: Trump has raised $958,412 thanks to more than 27,500 contributions from Oregonians who donated $200 or more in the election cycle, according to Federal Election Commission data as of March 11.

Biden has picked up $855,093 from nearly 7,000 donations from Oregon during that same time.

Zoom out: Nationally, Biden leads with nearly $106 million compared to about $89 million for Trump.

What we're watching: Oregon is one of the last states to hold its presidential primary on May 21.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show the number of contributions worth $200 or more (not the number of contributors) from Oregon for both President Biden and former President Trump.