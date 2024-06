Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Midwestern Regional Climate Center; Map: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios Spring weather is expected soon. In Portland, the final frost of the season — defined as the last 32-degree day — could come as early as Saturday, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center.

Why it matters: Growing seasons are getting longer, up to 2.2 days on the West Coast every decade.

Lengthening growing seasons could allow farmers to diversify crops or have multiple harvests for specific crops.

Yes, but: An extended season could limit the animals and plants in the area and encourage invasive species and weeds.