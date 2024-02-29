🛻 Monster Jam returns to Moda Center this weekend. Watch ultra-souped-up trucks hit jumps and do doughnuts in the dirt-filled arena to the sound of a roaring crowd. Tickets start at $60.
Saturday
🦉 Learn about predators roaming Oregon's night sky at Owl Fest 2023 hosted by Tryon Creek State Natural Areas 10am-4pm. Head out on a guided hike and meet an Eurasian Eagle Owl named Dmitri. Free.
👃🏼 Designyour very own custom scent at a hands-on workshop at Kiln, the chic coworking spot off of SE Hawthorne. Dare to call yourself a fragrance mixologist afterward. Entry is $75.
Sunday
💫 Lindsay Olsen, the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist behind Salami Rose Joe Louis closes out the Portland Jazz Festival with an existential and ethereal performance at Jack London Revue at 11pm. Tickets start at $35.
🐝 Explore the art of beekeeping at the Hoyt Arboretum 10-11:30am with a workshop on Mason bees, which nest in holes and are easy to care for. Tickets are $25 for non-members.