🌸 It's March, which means we are only weeks away from the cherry blossom bloom on the waterfront. Until then, we've put together our top picks for how to bide some of your time.

Friday

🦪 The 18th annual Portland Seafood & Wine Festival kicks off Friday at the Expo Center. Over 30 Oregon wineries will be represented, and eats will be available from Hap, We're the Wurst and Charleston Fishing Families. Entry is $16.

🛻 Monster Jam returns to Moda Center this weekend. Watch ultra-souped-up trucks hit jumps and do doughnuts in the dirt-filled arena to the sound of a roaring crowd. Tickets start at $60.

Saturday

🦉 Learn about predators roaming Oregon's night sky at Owl Fest 2023 hosted by Tryon Creek State Natural Areas 10am-4pm. Head out on a guided hike and meet an Eurasian Eagle Owl named Dmitri. Free.

👃🏼 Design your very own custom scent at a hands-on workshop at Kiln, the chic coworking spot off of SE Hawthorne. Dare to call yourself a fragrance mixologist afterward. Entry is $75.

Sunday

💫 Lindsay Olsen, the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist behind Salami Rose Joe Louis closes out the Portland Jazz Festival with an existential and ethereal performance at Jack London Revue at 11pm. Tickets start at $35.

🐝 Explore the art of beekeeping at the Hoyt Arboretum 10-11:30am with a workshop on Mason bees, which nest in holes and are easy to care for. Tickets are $25 for non-members.