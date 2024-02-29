Black heritage tours and archives are growing in Portland

Cultural heritage tourism is one of the fastest-growing segments in travel, and Portland has a role.
Why it matters: Such tourism, per the National Trust for Historic Preservation, involves "traveling to experience the places, artifacts, and activities that authentically represent the stories and people of the past and present," Axios'Steph Solis and Russell Contreras report.
Zoom out: Stocks is fluent in the exclusion laws that attempted to keep Oregon a white state, but he notes, "By 1867, there was functionally no way to keep people of African descent from coming to Oregon."
Some were exempted, some just "mingled in," he says.
In 1868, the states ratified the Fourteenth Amendment, extending the Bill of Rights to formerly enslaved people.