The Portland arts tax of $35 per adult is due on April 15. Photo: Joseph Gallivan/Axios

Portland's arts tax is due April 15. Every Portland resident age 18 and older with an income above the poverty level must pay $35.

Why it matters: The city uses the money to pay for art teachers in public schools, for public art, and grants to arts organizations such as museums and theaters.

Beginning in July, the city will have more of a say in who gets what.

The tax can be paid online or via check by snail mail postmarked by April 15.

State of play: Voters approved the Arts Education and Access Fund in 2012 to fund arts and music education in the six school districts serving Portland, as well as public art such as murals.

The city says the tax has raised more than $113 million, with nearly $70 million going to Portland-area school districts as of 2023 and more than $30 million awarded to arts organizations.

Follow the money: Most AEAF grants are under six figures, but the Portland Art Museum received $336,500 in fiscal year 2022-2023, and Oregon Ballet Theatre $191,900.

The fine print: Failure to pay the tax within six months causes a $15 penalty, and another $20 after another six months.

"Taxpayers would receive at least two letters before the debt is sent to the collection agency," city spokesperson Carrie Belding said.

The intrigue: Some Portlanders, as a discussion on Reddit shows, still are not sure what happens if they don't pay up, or why they still get bills after moving away.