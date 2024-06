He may be known for his pasta-making skills at buzzy spots like Montelupo and long-shuttered Tabla, but chef Adam Berger has had his eye on focaccia for over two decades. While learning the ways of Italian cuisine in Montelupo Albese, Italy, a young Berger would carefully watch how the matriarch of the restaurant made the fluffy yet flavorful bread.

🥖 Now, Berger has a focacceria of his own in Sellwood.

Montelupo Italian Market Southeast opened last fall and offers both by-the-slice and by-the-slab focaccia pizza featuring a variety of classic combinations like sausage and Mama Lil's peppers, plus a classic red with mozz and basil.

We wanted to know: If he had one meal left, what would he eat?

To our surprise, it's not Italian.

🌶 Entree: Sometimes the best meal is the one you have with a loved one. Berger's wife, a Houston native, introduced him to Tex-Mex nachos, and since then he's been hooked.

"You take a chip, top it with refried beans, cheese, and sliced pickled jalapeños, bake it in the oven, and top it with sour cream and guacamole, if I'm feeling ambitious," he told Axios. "I haven't found anywhere in Portland to get these … yet."

👀 We'll keep our eyes peeled for any future openings from this restaurateur.