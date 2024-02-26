Share on email (opens in new window)

Diehard bicyclist T.A. Barnhart says the bike lanes are often blocked, but he rides anyway. Photo: Joseph Gallivan/Axios

Portland's bicycle ridership rose 5% from 2022 to 2023, according to initial data from the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Why it matters: When ridership dropped 45% between 2014 and 2022, Portland's bike-friendly image took a hit, but things are looking up again. The new data suggests the end of a downward trend.

"It's a general rebound from the doldrums; we're getting back to normal cycling habits from before the pandemic," Jonathan Maus, publisher and editor of BikePortland, told Axios.

By the numbers: The city counted bikes, skateboards, scooters, one-wheels and e-bikes at more than 330 locations from June 6 to Sept. 28 last year.

In Northwest, bike usage was up almost 15%, and in East Portland, 12%.

Dig in: Portland has just over 22,000 bike commuters. Men made up about 71% of them. Northeast had the highest proportion of female cyclists (33%), while East had the smallest (17%).

"Areas with demonstrably safer, more comfortable, and conducive conditions for bicycling tend to have more gender parity in cycling," the city wrote.

E-bikes made up 17% of commuter bikes, and a solid 83% of cyclists wore helmets.

Reality check: Matt Simonet, 58, a salesman at West End Bikes PDX, is skeptical of PBOT's estimated 5% increase. To his eyes, any change was related to good weather.

Road biking for leisure, rather than commuting, is resurgent, he said.

"There's a lot of middle-aged people who want a nice bike; it's like the new golf," he told Axios.

Friction point: Simonet also meets a lot of cyclists who have suffered theft. He recommends a U-lock and a cable, as well as ensuring the rack is attached to the ground.

"My rule of thumb is, in sight, in light and never overnight."

The Portland Police Bureau does not routinely keep bike theft statistics.

However, in an undated city report, former city commissioner Chloe Eudaly noted that 3,000 stolen bikes were reported per year.

T.A. Barnhart commutes from Old Town to NW 23rd and Burnside on his Priority universal shift bike. That's despite the fact that bike lanes are often blocked, he said.

"The surface is really awful," he told Axios at a bike light on SW Naito.

Cycling seems prioritized in Portland, but in effect it is marginalized, he said.

"They say we're important, but there's a lot of care put into not taking care of the streets."

What's next: The city's full biking report drops next month.