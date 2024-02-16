8 things to do this weekend, including beer tasting and a Lunar New Year dance

Share on email (opens in new window)

Jon Batiste hits the Schnitz tonight as part of the Biamp Portland Jazz Festival . Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Enjoy the long weekend — if your boss observes it — with an assortment of music that makes Portland its eclectic little self. Or just do beer and fishing. 🎣 Fish, crab or clam for free this weekend. The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife celebrates the holiday weekend with no fishing/shellfish licenses or tags required for two days for both Oregonians and nonresidents. However, all other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions.

🎷 Jon Batiste, 2022 Grammy winner and former Colbert bandleader brings his fresh-faced funk to the Schnitz. Gotta love a guy who collabs with Lil Wayne and Kenny G. Part of the Biamp Portland Jazz Festival. 8pm tonight, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.

🎸 Country-pop singer-songwriter Priscilla Block, similar to a good Swiftie, favors narrative lyrics, hooky hooks, and bold emotions. Warning, this is proper country, non-ironic. 8pm tonight, Wonder Ballroom.

🍻 Zwickelmania is a citywide beer-tasting event, named for the little tap on the outside of old beer barrels. Red sample cups up! With over 50 participating craft breweries, plan your attack here. 11am-4pm tomorrow.

🍀 Dropkick Murphys bring Irish accordion punk to Moda Center's Theater of the Clouds, 7pm tomorrow.

🐲 At this Lunar New Year Dragon Dance you can chase the dragon from Old Town to the Oregon Historical Society in this free fun family celebration. 10am-1pm tomorrow.

🌓 Ophelia, a goth/emo/Hecate-friendly dance held every third Sunday night, playing Witch House and "Dark" music. 8-11pm, Sunday, No Fun Portland. $5, over 21.

⛪ Christian rapper TobyMac brings his Hits Deep tour to Portland, with fellow artists Cory Asbury, Mac Powell, Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick, and Terrian. 7pm Sunday, Moda Center.