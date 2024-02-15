"Labor of Love" now open at Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art
"Labor of Love" is a group show that runs at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University now through April 27 (free).
- It's also a key work in the exhibit, the kind of cheerful, pop art-influenced critique of capitalism that has become standard in academia and on the streets.
Why it matters: Local real estate magnate and philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer is increasingly opening his art collection to the public, and here a curator, Alexandra Terry, takes on issues of menial and invisible labor.
Details: Patrick Martinez and Jay Lynn Gomez's work "Labor of Love" throws in everything but the kitchen sink: stucco, neon, ceramic, acrylic paint, spray paint, latex house paint, family archive photos, ceramic tile, LED signs and more
Go deeper: Don't miss the guided tour (1pm, Saturday, March 2).
