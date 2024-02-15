Share on email (opens in new window)

Patrick Martinez and Jay Lynn Gomez's work "Labor of Love" (2022) is part of the Labor of Love exhibit at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University, now through April 27. Photo: Courtesy of JSMA at PSU

"Labor of Love" is a group show that runs at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Portland State University now through April 27 (free).

It's also a key work in the exhibit, the kind of cheerful, pop art-influenced critique of capitalism that has become standard in academia and on the streets.

Why it matters: Local real estate magnate and philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer is increasingly opening his art collection to the public, and here a curator, Alexandra Terry, takes on issues of menial and invisible labor.

Details: Patrick Martinez and Jay Lynn Gomez's work "Labor of Love" throws in everything but the kitchen sink: stucco, neon, ceramic, acrylic paint, spray paint, latex house paint, family archive photos, ceramic tile, LED signs and more

Go deeper: Don't miss the guided tour (1pm, Saturday, March 2).