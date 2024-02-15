Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The stained-glass window under construction at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kan., as featured in the documentary "Holy Frit." Photo: Courtesy of Kyle J. Mickelson

A documentary about a Portland glass company will have its first local screenings in Camas (4pm, Saturday) and Portland (6pm, Sunday).

What's happening: Shot over 3.5 years, "Holy Frit" shows one man's struggle to deliver on a project for which he knew he didn't have the skills.

Context: The documentary tracks artist Tim Carey as he works on a 100 feet wide, 35 feet high, stained glass window for the Resurrection megachurch in Leawood, Kansas.

Film director Justin Monroe began shooting footage as soon as his friend Carey, at the traditional stained glass company Judson Studios, won the multimillion-dollar contract.

The intrigue: Carey designed a storyboard packed with biblical characters, but did not know how to turn his painterly image into glass.

Traditionally, stained glass has a paint-by-numbers simplicity, but Carey wanted detail and blended colors.

Enter Portland's Bullseye Glass, which since 1974 had been making colored glass for artists to fuse, slump and blow.

Between the lines: Eccentric artist and technical expert Narcissus Quagliata knew how to use frit — sprinkles of broken glass that merge in the kiln — to stunning artistic effect.

Quagliata's work is hypermodern but he teaches Carey how to translate electronic brushstrokes into a story window that dominates the new church.

The two characters annoy each other but come to a mutual respect.

Flashback: The film glances at the period when Bullseye Glass was shut down by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality under suspicion of emitting heavy metals into the neighborhood air.

The factory closed for three weeks in May 2016.

Bullseye limited toxic chemicals, installed pollution controls, carried on making glass, and eventually settled a class action filed by neighbors for $6.5 million.

Flashforward: Monroe and Carey run a business now making glass and films. Carey is proud of the window.