New documentary peeks inside Bullseye Glass

Jesus in a large stained glass window under construction

The stained-glass window under construction at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kan., as featured in the documentary "Holy Frit." Photo: Courtesy of Kyle J. Mickelson

A documentary about a Portland glass company will have its first local screenings in Camas (4pm, Saturday) and Portland (6pm, Sunday).

What's happening: Shot over 3.5 years, "Holy Frit" shows one man's struggle to deliver on a project for which he knew he didn't have the skills.

Context: The documentary tracks artist Tim Carey as he works on a 100 feet wide, 35 feet high, stained glass window for the Resurrection megachurch in Leawood, Kansas.

  • Film director Justin Monroe began shooting footage as soon as his friend Carey, at the traditional stained glass company Judson Studios, won the multimillion-dollar contract.

The intrigue: Carey designed a storyboard packed with biblical characters, but did not know how to turn his painterly image into glass.

  • Traditionally, stained glass has a paint-by-numbers simplicity, but Carey wanted detail and blended colors.
  • Enter Portland's Bullseye Glass, which since 1974 had been making colored glass for artists to fuse, slump and blow.

Between the lines: Eccentric artist and technical expert Narcissus Quagliata knew how to use frit — sprinkles of broken glass that merge in the kiln — to stunning artistic effect.

  • Quagliata's work is hypermodern but he teaches Carey how to translate electronic brushstrokes into a story window that dominates the new church.
  • The two characters annoy each other but come to a mutual respect.

Flashback: The film glances at the period when Bullseye Glass was shut down by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality under suspicion of emitting heavy metals into the neighborhood air.

  • The factory closed for three weeks in May 2016.
  • Bullseye limited toxic chemicals, installed pollution controls, carried on making glass, and eventually settled a class action filed by neighbors for $6.5 million.

Flashforward: Monroe and Carey run a business now making glass and films. Carey is proud of the window.

  • "If you sat with it, it would only take you an hour to be converted to Christianity, you'd be on your knees," Carey told Axios with a laugh.
  • "And for the next 15 hours, you would just be looking at all the different stories."
