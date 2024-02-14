Best Day Ever: Charles Froelick
Charles Froelick's contemporary art gallery in Old Town's DeSoto building is an anchor of the Portland scene.
- He's there five days a week, but on his best day ever he'd stay near home in the Roseway neighborhood.
☕ Breakfast: A pour-over of Kainos Feakin' Yum blend coffee, then feeding the chihuahuas.
🐶 He and his partner Scott walk them through Wellington Park, then Rose City Golf Course "for views of our local volcano, Mount Tabor."
🍜 Lunch: Pho at MeKha.
🛍️ A shopping stop at Bolt. "It has a unique fabric collection, they have great colors and patterns. We also like Rerun2 on Sandy for furniture, housewares and oddities. Cool people with a good eye."
🎨 Carve out "some time in my garden or my studio," adds Froelick, who has a BFA in sculpture from the University of North Texas.
🍷 When it's wine o'clock, his favorite place to buy wine is Mom and Pop Wine Shop.
- "The owners Telina and Dan talk about the wine like it's art criticism, they go into the history. While there, you should check out Dan's anagama fired ceramics."
🥩 Dinner: Clyde's Prime Rib, any night of the week.
- "On Sunday evenings, the Ron Steen Jazz Jam is a great time."
- They have red leather banquettes and serve dinner in the bar.
- "I get the prime rib, it's still my favorite in town. Clyde's opened in 1955, has a great history in old Portland. The interior is unique and likely original… a mix of old clubby steakhouse and dark and sexy lounge."
