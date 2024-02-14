Share on email (opens in new window)

Charles Froelick's art gallery is in Old Town but he likes to hang out in his Roseway neighborhood for authentic cuisine, chihuahua walks and vintage shopping. Photo: Courtesy of Tyler Thompson

Charles Froelick's contemporary art gallery in Old Town's DeSoto building is an anchor of the Portland scene. He's there five days a week, but on his best day ever he'd stay near home in the Roseway neighborhood. ☕ Breakfast: A pour-over of Kainos Feakin' Yum blend coffee, then feeding the chihuahuas.

🐶 He and his partner Scott walk them through Wellington Park, then Rose City Golf Course "for views of our local volcano, Mount Tabor."

🍜 Lunch: Pho at MeKha.

🛍️ A shopping stop at Bolt. "It has a unique fabric collection, they have great colors and patterns. We also like Rerun2 on Sandy for furniture, housewares and oddities. Cool people with a good eye."

🎨 Carve out "some time in my garden or my studio," adds Froelick, who has a BFA in sculpture from the University of North Texas.

🍷 When it's wine o'clock, his favorite place to buy wine is Mom and Pop Wine Shop.

"The owners Telina and Dan talk about the wine like it's art criticism, they go into the history. While there, you should check out Dan's anagama fired ceramics."

🥩 Dinner: Clyde's Prime Rib, any night of the week.