You've probably seen Ariel Pastore-Sebring's face on Instagram as one of the hosts of Travel Portland, where she dines out at new restaurants and shares her favorite dishes.

What you may not know, though, is that she's also a recipe creator and hosts monthly "Supper Clubs" in her tiny apartment.

Even though she's recovering from an Achilles surgery, that hasn't stopped her from publishing new recipes for olive oil lava cakes and lazy short ribs.

We wanted to know: What would she eat if she had one last meal?

As a connoisseur of Portland's dining scene, she'd stop at many of the city's staples.

🍹 Beverage: The Confidence Man at Double Dragon, a mix of coconut chai bourbon, Jamaican rum, sherry, and banana liqueur.

🦪 Appetizer: A seafood buffet — featuring anchovy-wrapped olives and Piparras pepper from Urdaneta, oysters with chile mango from Flying Fish, and Dungeness crab toast from Jacqueline.

"It's my last meal, I don't care if I smell like fish," she told Axios. "Bury me deep in the sea!"

🍝 Entree: Pastore-Sebring would enjoy Luce's rabbit ragu pappardelle, chili oil prawns from Bar Casa Vale and a classic Cesar salad from Gino's "all in a bubble bath."

🍫 Dessert: "Death by chocolate and coffee, not a bad way to go," Pastore-Sebring said of her choice to finish off her last meal with Kann coffee and a slice of German chocolate cake from Papa Haydn.