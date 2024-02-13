Recipe creator Ariel Pastore-Sebring shares her last meal
You've probably seen Ariel Pastore-Sebring's face on Instagram as one of the hosts of Travel Portland, where she dines out at new restaurants and shares her favorite dishes.
- What you may not know, though, is that she's also a recipe creator and hosts monthly "Supper Clubs" in her tiny apartment.
- Even though she's recovering from an Achilles surgery, that hasn't stopped her from publishing new recipes for olive oil lava cakes and lazy short ribs.
We wanted to know: What would she eat if she had one last meal?
- As a connoisseur of Portland's dining scene, she'd stop at many of the city's staples.
🍹 Beverage: The Confidence Man at Double Dragon, a mix of coconut chai bourbon, Jamaican rum, sherry, and banana liqueur.
🦪 Appetizer: A seafood buffet — featuring anchovy-wrapped olives and Piparras pepper from Urdaneta, oysters with chile mango from Flying Fish, and Dungeness crab toast from Jacqueline.
- "It's my last meal, I don't care if I smell like fish," she told Axios. "Bury me deep in the sea!"
🍝 Entree: Pastore-Sebring would enjoy Luce's rabbit ragu pappardelle, chili oil prawns from Bar Casa Vale and a classic Cesar salad from Gino's "all in a bubble bath."
🍫 Dessert: "Death by chocolate and coffee, not a bad way to go," Pastore-Sebring said of her choice to finish off her last meal with Kann coffee and a slice of German chocolate cake from Papa Haydn.
- "Sorry, is this getting too dark?" Not for us, Ariel!
More Portland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.