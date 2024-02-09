Share on email (opens in new window)

New Portland Timbers soccer coach Phil Neville ponders play at a recent friendly in Arizona. Photo: Courtesy of Craig Mitchelldyer/Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers kick off their preseason at 1pm Saturday against New York City FC at the 2024 Coachella Valley Invitational in Indio, California.

The tournament features 12 Major League Soccer teams. Four NWSL teams will play each other including the Portland Thorns FC.

Why it matters: Fans will see new Timbers coach Phil Neville's style and look for signs of improvement on last year's disappointing season.

In a recent interview, the coach said a new designated player could be joining the team within weeks.

What we're watching: How the Timbers Army receives the new coach, having already issued a salty statement on Instagram in November before his hiring.

What's next: The Timbers' MLS season opens at home against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7:30pm.