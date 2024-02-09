55 mins ago - Sports
It's almost Timbers time
The Portland Timbers kick off their preseason at 1pm Saturday against New York City FC at the 2024 Coachella Valley Invitational in Indio, California.
- The tournament features 12 Major League Soccer teams. Four NWSL teams will play each other including the Portland Thorns FC.
Why it matters: Fans will see new Timbers coach Phil Neville's style and look for signs of improvement on last year's disappointing season.
- In a recent interview, the coach said a new designated player could be joining the team within weeks.
What we're watching: How the Timbers Army receives the new coach, having already issued a salty statement on Instagram in November before his hiring.
What's next: The Timbers' MLS season opens at home against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7:30pm.
