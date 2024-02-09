55 mins ago - Sports

It's almost Timbers time

headshot
A wite man in sportswear with his chin in his hands looks on at a soccer stadium in Arizona with blurry fans on the bleachers behind him.

New Portland Timbers soccer coach Phil Neville ponders play at a recent friendly in Arizona. Photo: Courtesy of Craig Mitchelldyer/Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers kick off their preseason at 1pm Saturday against New York City FC at the 2024 Coachella Valley Invitational in Indio, California.

  • The tournament features 12 Major League Soccer teams. Four NWSL teams will play each other including the Portland Thorns FC.

Why it matters: Fans will see new Timbers coach Phil Neville's style and look for signs of improvement on last year's disappointing season.

  • In a recent interview, the coach said a new designated player could be joining the team within weeks.

What we're watching: How the Timbers Army receives the new coach, having already issued a salty statement on Instagram in November before his hiring.

What's next: The Timbers' MLS season opens at home against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7:30pm.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Portland stories

No stories could be found

Portlandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more