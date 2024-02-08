We don't know how long this whole "fake spring" will last, so hit up a restaurant opening, prowl a museum late at night, or spend some money on your true love.

🍸 The Love Shack, brought to you by the folks behind vegetable-focused restaurant G-Love, opens Friday and features a bingo-style menu with oysters (of course), milk bun rubens and a gold-flaked martini.

🤣 Comedian Ilana Glazer, from "Broad City" fame, will badger the decent people of Portland at the Newmark Theatre in a back-to-back show Friday, starting at 5:30pm and then 8pm. Tickets range from $60 to $80.

🕺🏽 If you missed high school prom, here's your chance. OMSI is hosting a 21+ "PROMSI" Friday from 6 to 10pm, where grown adults can conduct science experiments and experience an '80s-themed laser show. Tickets are $25.

🪩 Celebrate Mardi Gras at Wonder Ballroom Saturday with elaborate costumes, Cajun food, King Cake, and dancing. Doors open at 6:30pm, tickets start at $30.

💌 Buy your Valentine a gift at the MakerMarket in Sellwood Saturday from 10am to 3pm. A variety of vendors will be selling apothecary elixirs, baked goods, jewelry and letterpress cards.

🏀 Join the Trail Blazers as the team celebrates Black History Month during their game against the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday.

There will be special performances from local Black artists throughout and opportunities to engage in community service. Game starts at 7pm and ticket cost varies.

👗 Give your used clothes a second life at the Plus Size Swap and Shop at Midtowners Market on SE Hawthorne from 10am to 6pm Saturday.

🌟 Take in the twinkling lights of Portland Winter Light Festival one last time this weekend before the annual event goes back into hibernation. Check out the schedule here.