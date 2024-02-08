26 mins ago - Culture
Grand Gesture Books' owner shares V-Day novel picks
Valentine's Day is less than a week away — so we reached out to Katherine Morgan, a self-described romantic and owner of Grand Gesture Books, for five book recommendations sure to get your heart racing.
🗡️ "The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels" by India Holton
- Set in Victorian times, an assassin quickly falls in love with his target.
🦴 "Digging Up Love" by Chandra Blumberg
- "This is such a charming Black love story set in rural Illinois that I think more people should know about," Morgan said.
💌 "The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy" by Megan Bannen
- This fantasy romance was so good, that Morgan slid into author Bannen's DMs to befriend her.
- "It's got 'You've Got Mail' spirit, undertakers, demigods, a man who is TALL, and so much heart," she told Axios via email.
🧹 "The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches" by Sangu Mandanna
- This novel features a sweet love story, a great cast of secondary characters and a splash of the grumpy-sunshine trope.
- "I loved it so much that I cried at the end," Morgan said.
💒 "The Fiancée Farce" by Alexandria Bellefleur
- This book has "the perfect amount of wooing, heat, and humor," according to Morgan, and centers around a marriage of convenience that turns into much more.
