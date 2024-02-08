Share on email (opens in new window)

Valentine's Day is less than a week away — so we reached out to Katherine Morgan, a self-described romantic and owner of Grand Gesture Books, for five book recommendations sure to get your heart racing.

🗡️ "The Wisteria Society of Lady Scoundrels" by India Holton

Set in Victorian times, an assassin quickly falls in love with his target.

🦴 "Digging Up Love" by Chandra Blumberg

"This is such a charming Black love story set in rural Illinois that I think more people should know about," Morgan said.

💌 "The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy" by Megan Bannen

This fantasy romance was so good, that Morgan slid into author Bannen's DMs to befriend her.

"It's got 'You've Got Mail' spirit, undertakers, demigods, a man who is TALL, and so much heart," she told Axios via email.

🧹 "The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches" by Sangu Mandanna

This novel features a sweet love story, a great cast of secondary characters and a splash of the grumpy-sunshine trope.

"I loved it so much that I cried at the end," Morgan said.

💒 "The Fiancée Farce" by Alexandria Bellefleur