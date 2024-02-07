Construction to improve 82nd Ave moving forward
The makeover of one of Portland's major arterial roads, 82nd Avenue, is set to break ground this summer.
Why it matters: The city will spend millions of dollars in federal funds to make much-needed safety improvements along the corridor, which has long been known to be one of the most dangerous for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers alike.
Driving the news: The Portland Bureau of Transportation recently released new designs and safety upgrade plans for two separate sections along a 2.5-mile stretch of 82nd Avenue — from NE Fremont to NE Schuyler streets, as well as SE Mill Street to SE Foster Road.
- The plans represent a small but substantial portion of the city's $185 million overhaul for a road known for its aging infrastructure, cracked pavement, potholes and poor street design.
Details: As part of its "Critical Fixes: Major Maintenance Project," PBOT will use $55 million awarded from the American Rescue Plan to install wide medians at every block, separating the north-south traffic flow and providing safety for pedestrians crossing the street.
- Buffered bike lanes, bicycle-only signals and painted bike boxes also will be added.
- 250 trees will be planted to cool the concrete-dominated corridor, which is nearly 20 degrees hotter than the rest of the city on a warm summer day.
Flashback: In 2022, Portland assumed ownership over 7 miles of road along 82nd Avenue — from Portland International Airport to the Clackamas County line.
- 82nd Avenue was previously considered a state highway operated by the Oregon Department of Transportation until the city's population started growing and urban sprawl began expanding east.
- The corridor is now viewed as one of Portland's most diverse neighborhoods — the Jade District — and is home to over 2,000 businesses and 54,000 residents located within a half mile.
Over 20,000 vehicle trips occur up and down 82nd Avenue daily, with TriMet's 72 bus line boasting the agency's highest ridership compared to all other routes.
- Back in July, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg took a ride on an all-electric bus along the street and heard from city leaders about what long-term projects they had in mind to make the corridor more amiable for travelers and residents.
Affordable housing, mid-rise developments and ample forms of rapid public transportation are all on the wish list to turn 82nd Avenue into more of a destination than an area to drive-thru.
Get involved: PBOT is accepting community input on design via an online form and through a series of in-person events, including at the Mt. Scott-Arleta Neighborhood Association meeting on Wednesday from 7-8pm.
