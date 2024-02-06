Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

At an open house, Portlanders added their wishes for Darcelle XV Plaza, which opens in spring 2025. Photo: Joseph Gallivan/Axios

Portlanders' vision for Darcelle XV Plaza includes an LGBTQ+ walk of fame, a dog park, and a permanent performance stage.

Why it matters: Slated to open in late spring 2025, the park could revive a blighted block that has been closed since 2018.

Driving the news: Portland Parks & Rec held a public meeting Sunday to tweak the design for a new park at SW Washington and Ninth Avenue.

Members of the public talked with planners and left comments on the printed renderings.

Some people asked for more lighting, drag shows and moveable seats.

What they're saying: "I hope they do an art walk," Isabel Peistrup told Axios, meaning a space where artists display their work.

She moved to NE Portland from Los Angeles a year ago and said she would have no qualms about walking Luna, her German shepherd-husky mix, downtown to this park.

"I want to be involved in the revamp of Portland," she said.

Details: In 2023, Parks and Rec held a call for design ideas but picked up the pace for proposals last year.

David Goodyke, landscape architect at NNA Landscape Architecture, said the city then asked his firm for an interim design.

landscape architect at NNA Landscape Architecture, said the city then asked his firm for an interim design. Those early ideas included ramps, food carts and a large butterfly sculpture.

Of note: NNA is keeping it simple (and within the $7 million budget) by planning for a flat space in front of a permanent stage, and some steps leading to another flat space, similar to Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Portland Parks & Rec has an established process for involving the public in new building projects.

For example, it has spent two years planning to replace the Columbia Pool with the North Portland Aquatic Center, which should open in 2029.

What we're watching: When the park opens in 2025, the Center for Public Interest Design at Portland State University will study the way people use it, and NNA will come up with a permanent design in five to 10 years.