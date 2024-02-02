31 mins ago - Education
Oregon student test scores fail to rebound post pandemic
Elementary and middle-school students in Oregon are still struggling to recoup essential learning they lost during the pandemic, according to an analysis by the New York Times.
- Researchers from Stanford and Harvard found that Oregon was the only state where test scores in reading and math continued to decline even after kids returned to classrooms.
The intrigue: Test scores varied district to district, but the report suggests students in Hillsboro and Salem-Keizer are nearly two years behind on math.
- Portland students saw moderate improvement in math consistent with the U.S. test score average in 2019.
- Students in Lake Oswego, however, saw larger gains than other schools in the state — a trend the analysis found consistent with richer districts across the country.
