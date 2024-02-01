Portland City Council to propose ban on gas leaf blowers
The Portland City Council acknowledged years of lobbying by a passionate group of residents and drafted an ordinance to ban gas-powered leaf blowers.
State of play: Gas-powered leaf blowers are already prohibited in hundreds of U.S. cities, and activists believe the equipment contributes to poor health and air pollution.
What they're saying: In a written statement, Quiet Clean PDX, the volunteer-led organization behind the push, said Portland's ordinance is too weak and the timeline "is much too late."
- The draft proposes a ban starting in January 2026, with an exemption for October-December. A year-round ban wouldn't start until 2028.
What we're watching: The proposal goes before the City Council on March 6.
Do you want to see gas-powered leaf blowers go by the wayside? Email us.
