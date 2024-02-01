Share on email (opens in new window)

Four trees fell on Shu-Ju Wang's family home in leafy SW Portland during the Jan. 13 storm. Photo: Courtesy of Shu-Ju Wang

At least 675 trees were downed in the wind, snow and ice storm that hit Portland last month, city officials said.

Falling trees killed two people and a power line downed by a branch electrocuted three.

Many were mature trees that devastated properties in their paths.

Why it matters: Big trees are part of the Portland brand but can sometimes seem like a liability.

Trees don't observe class boundaries — large trees thrive in the exclusive West Hills and on the large lots of The Numbers, those high-numbered avenues east of I-205.

Zoom in: Portland filmmaker Irene Taylor's 2023 documentary, "Trees, and Other Entanglements," opens with her hacking English ivy off a tree next to her Council Crest property.

Taylor made the tree's 6-inch-thick ivy a metaphor for her father's Alzheimer's disease.

On Jan. 13 she watched the tree fall and crush the side of the house next door.

"I truly felt haunted by the vulnerability of that tree," she told Axios.

Taylor blames the ivy for weakening the trees. "It takes the groundwater and it covers the tree like a sweater, the bark suffocates."

Shu-Ju Wang was unluckier. Four falling trees carved apart the SW Portland artist's house.

Then, while she was relocated to a Beaverton motel, the house was burglarized.

Be smart: Wang urges anyone with large trees nearby to establish a relationship with a certified arborist and have regular inspections.

"Our increasing climate stress (heat/drought/cold) and the extreme wind meant that even healthy trees were susceptible to coming down," she emailed Axios.

Even though Wang's arborist came every three to five years, the 60-mph gusts proved too much.

The bottom line: Waiting until the damage is done can be costly.

Portland Parks & Recreation's Urban Forestry division has an emergency number (503-823-TREE) for when trees fall in parks and highways.

Private citizens are on their own. A family in Lake Oswego paid $10,000 to have a leaning tree removed in case it fell, and insurance would not cover it.

What they're saying: Arborist Damien Carré, founder of Oregon Tree Care, said that some companies were charging up to $600 an hour in the days after the storm to cut up and remove fallen trees.