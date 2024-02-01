Share on email (opens in new window)

Erik Reel's painting "Blood" uses pastels on acrylic paint. It's showing at Laura Vincent Design & Gallery Thursday through March 2. Photo: Courtesy of Erik Reel.

Erik Reel's paintings are colorful abstractions with percussive marks seen through a soft focus smear.

Mark Tobey's White Writing paintings influenced the Seattle-born Reel but he found his own way with a passion for color.

His influences include "nano-photography, Cy Twombly and poorly erased whiteboards."

Reel's show "Street" opens at Laura Vincent Design & Gallery Thursday night through March 2. It has 21 of his works from the last two decades.