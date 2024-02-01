2 hours ago - Things to Do
Art Snack: Erik Reel's "Street"
Erik Reel's paintings are colorful abstractions with percussive marks seen through a soft focus smear.
- Mark Tobey's White Writing paintings influenced the Seattle-born Reel but he found his own way with a passion for color.
His influences include "nano-photography, Cy Twombly and poorly erased whiteboards."
Reel's show "Street" opens at Laura Vincent Design & Gallery Thursday night through March 2. It has 21 of his works from the last two decades.
- Catch his artist talk at 11am on Feb. 10.
