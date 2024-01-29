Share on email (opens in new window)

The family room of a prominent Black Portland family, the Fouthiers, in Albina. Photo: Courtesy of James Benton photographic archive

The Albina Community Archive launches Thursday, offering 32 terabytes of images and music from the 1960s through the 1980s from Portland's majority-Black neighborhood.

Soul, funk, gospel, jazz … and cats in big shades. It's the cool Portland that the elders talk about but is little known.

Why it matters: A piece of Portland musical history has been saved and made available to the masses digitally.

The sounds come from tape recordings from long-gone Portland spots such as Paul Knauls' Cotton Club and funk bands such as Pleasure.

The images range from newspaper clippings to printed photos of performers who played locally but rarely made commercial recordings.

Bobby Smith — a former Waldorf teacher and current XRAY FM host — hit the motherlode in 2015, when his interview with musician Calvin Walker turned into a four-hour history lesson off the air.

They teamed with Ken Berry at the World Arts Foundation, who had been archiving documents and recordings from Albina for 40 years.

It was Portland's Black neighborhood before it was carved up to make way for I-5, Legacy Emanuel Hospital and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

During the pandemic, Smith and Walker used the lockdown to digitize the collection.

Smith asked web designer Lee Ritter for a user experience friendly to youth and elders alike.

For example, if a photo of a vinyl 45RPM record comes up on screen, click the arrow until the MP3 version appears and stream it

"We wanted to create an experience that is multi-generational, community access as opposed to institutional access," Smith told Axios.

. Go deeper: The Albina Music Trust has already put out nine albums on vinyl of forgotten music, such as The Gangsters, whom Calvin Walker played in.

Local heroes Ural Thomas and Jimmy and Johnny Saunders were also in The Gangsters.

So was Thara Memory, who used to teach Esperanza Spalding and won a Grammy with her in 2013.

What's next: Get on board the soul train at:

The Albina Community Archive Release Party, 6pm-9pm Saturday (free), at the Oregon Historical Society.

Swing by the Albina Music Trust Archive Listening Party 5.30pm-7.30pm, Feb. 7, Leftbank Building.