Never mind the rain, get out this weekend for some beer, coffee and whale fun, and some radical music.

🖼️ Cruise the stacks in the ballroom at the Portland Fine Print Fair, the West Coast's largest print fair, with objects ranging from Old Masters to the 21st Century.

Fourteen US and European dealers will explain what a print is, and why it's priced that way. 6 to 9pm today ($65), 10am-6pm tomorrow and 11 am-5 pm Sunday at the Portland Art Museum.

🏓 Ping pong in its purest form, where no one gets near the net, will be on display as Major League Table Tennis stars come to NoPo. 4pm today through Sunday at the Portland Expo Center ($20 day, $45 3-day pass).

🍺 The home of Bud Clarke (RIP) keeps the flag flying for gourmet weird things, with the Goose Hollow Coffee Beer Fest.

Beer brewers and coffee roasters compare scientific notes and get their moods altered. 1-6pm tomorrow at the Goose Hollow Inn.

🇲🇽 Hometown favorites Y La Bamba ensure you can't look away, even if you can't understand the words. The new album "Lucha" means "struggle" — this is bucket list stuff. 8pm tomorrow at Wonder Ballroom ($28.50).

🔱 It's last chance saloon time, both for the "killer whales," and also for us humans to catch Orcas: Our Shared Future. Wonder at their power and beauty, and at who is killing them now. Through Sunday, OMSI. ($19, $14 under 14).

🪇 "Listen to This: An Evening with Alex Ross" Music critic for the New Yorker, Alex Ross manages to make music writing a delight to consume, even when the music is hard work.