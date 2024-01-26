44 mins ago - Sports
The Portland Thorns are spending big on transfers
The Portland Thorns have been in the transfer market this week.
Why it matters: The Portland women's pro soccer team can still splash the cash, even after Merritt Paulson sold the club to the Bhathal Family.
Driving the news: Midfielder Jessie Fleming (of Canada and Chelsea) is coming to Portland for an NWSL record transfer fee of $320,000.
- Fleming won three Women's Super League titles and an Olympic gold.
The intrigue: Club-legend Christine Sinclair is returning on a one-year contract.
- The 40-year-old Canadian is comfort food to Thorns fans.
Meanwhile, the team sold midfielder Rocky Rodríguez to Angel City FC.
💭 Our thought bubble: Sorry to see you go, Rocky!
More Portland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.