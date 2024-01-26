Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Portland Thorns have been in the transfer market this week.

Why it matters: The Portland women's pro soccer team can still splash the cash, even after Merritt Paulson sold the club to the Bhathal Family.

Driving the news: Midfielder Jessie Fleming (of Canada and Chelsea) is coming to Portland for an NWSL record transfer fee of $320,000.

Fleming won three Women's Super League titles and an Olympic gold.

The intrigue: Club-legend Christine Sinclair is returning on a one-year contract.

The 40-year-old Canadian is comfort food to Thorns fans.

Meanwhile, the team sold midfielder Rocky Rodríguez to Angel City FC.

💭 Our thought bubble: Sorry to see you go, Rocky!