The Portland Thorns are spending big on transfers

A photo of a person smiling with a shirt that says "Rose City 'Til I Die"

Welcome back. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Portland Thorns have been in the transfer market this week.

Why it matters: The Portland women's pro soccer team can still splash the cash, even after Merritt Paulson sold the club to the Bhathal Family.

Driving the news: Midfielder Jessie Fleming (of Canada and Chelsea) is coming to Portland for an NWSL record transfer fee of $320,000.

  • Fleming won three Women's Super League titles and an Olympic gold.

The intrigue: Club-legend Christine Sinclair is returning on a one-year contract.

Meanwhile, the team sold midfielder Rocky Rodríguez to Angel City FC.

💭 Our thought bubble: Sorry to see you go, Rocky!

