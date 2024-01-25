Where to find hot springs within a 3-hour drive of Portland
There are dozens of natural thermal areas in every pocket of Oregon, meaning you don't have to travel too far to immerse yourself in the bubbly bliss of the state's mineral-rich hot springs.
Be smart: Many are located in the thick of the woods and require you to don hiking shoes before your swimming suit.
- Always check weather and safety conditions before you go.
Terwilliger Hot Springs
Once you reach the quarter-mile mark on the trail to this lagoon-like paradise, four soaking pools appear, ranging from 85 to 112 degrees, separated by rock walls.
- It's clothing optional here, but the tall evergreen canopies above provide enough sunlight for much-appreciated privacy.
Location: Willamette National Forest near McKenzie Bridge
Driving time: 2 hours and 45 minutes
Cost: $7 per person for day use
Umpqua Hot Springs
Be prepared for a longer hike in the winter with a high reward to get to these secluded, jade-green pools chiseled from the travertine cliff face with views of the rushing North Umpqua River below.
- Perhaps one of the most Instagrammable spots in Oregon, you can anticipate a crowd once you dip into one of its three 115-degree pools.
Location: Umpqua National Forest near Roseburg
Driving time: 3 hours
Cost: $5 day-use fee
Paulina Lake Hot Springs
Unless you pack a snowmobile, these hot springs are best accessible during the summer months — May through October.
- Hand-dug pools vary in temperature near the caldera's northeast edges, so swimmers can hop around to find the perfect fit.
Location: Deschutes National Forest near La Pine
Driving time: 3 hours and 30 minutes
Cost: $5 day-use fee or with a Northwest Forest Pass
