An aerial shot of the three mineral hot springs tubs in the Willamette National Forest. Photo: Courtesy of the Forest Service

There are dozens of natural thermal areas in every pocket of Oregon, meaning you don't have to travel too far to immerse yourself in the bubbly bliss of the state's mineral-rich hot springs.

Be smart: Many are located in the thick of the woods and require you to don hiking shoes before your swimming suit.

Always check weather and safety conditions before you go.

Once you reach the quarter-mile mark on the trail to this lagoon-like paradise, four soaking pools appear, ranging from 85 to 112 degrees, separated by rock walls.

It's clothing optional here, but the tall evergreen canopies above provide enough sunlight for much-appreciated privacy.

Location: Willamette National Forest near McKenzie Bridge

Driving time: 2 hours and 45 minutes

Cost: $7 per person for day use

Be prepared for a longer hike in the winter with a high reward to get to these secluded, jade-green pools chiseled from the travertine cliff face with views of the rushing North Umpqua River below.

Perhaps one of the most Instagrammable spots in Oregon, you can anticipate a crowd once you dip into one of its three 115-degree pools.

Location: Umpqua National Forest near Roseburg

Driving time: 3 hours

Cost: $5 day-use fee

Unless you pack a snowmobile, these hot springs are best accessible during the summer months — May through October.

Hand-dug pools vary in temperature near the caldera's northeast edges, so swimmers can hop around to find the perfect fit.

Location: Deschutes National Forest near La Pine

Driving time: 3 hours and 30 minutes

Cost: $5 day-use fee or with a Northwest Forest Pass