Now that's a plate of chicken and waffles. Photo: Courtesy of The Riv Cafe via Yelp

Two Portland-area eateries — one known for its cozy bowls of umami-soaked noodles and the other for its chicken and waffles — landed on Yelp's list of the best 100 places to eat in the U.S.

Yelp used ratings, review volume, and on-the-ground analysis to curate the list.

State of plate: The Riv Cafe and Lucky Cat Ramen are the only Oregon spots featured on the crowd review site's annual collection of the nation's top restaurants.

Located in The Dalles in a century-old stone church, The Riv Cafe — known for its expansive menu full of Benedicts, sandwiches, and breakfast basics — secured the #60 spot.

It was also included in Yelp's 2022 list at #10. If you go, be sure to play the piano in the bathroom.

Meanwhile, Lucky Cat Ramen, tucked inside H Mart at the Tigard Marketplace, was placed at #62. Many reviewers called the small, 15-seat shop a sleeper hit.

"The ramen tastes exactly how I had it in Japan," one Yelper said. "The noodles are the perfect consistency, and the broth is so flavorful."

The intrigue: No Portland-proper restaurants made it onto this list, despite many nabbing top honors from prestigious institutions and on best-of lists in the past.