Oregon's food and beverage scene again made a big showing in the 2024 semifinalists list for the prestigious James Beard awards, announced Wednesday.

Driving the news: Eight Portland-area chefs and restaurants — from pizzerias to bakeries to wine bars — are officially in the running for the industry's premier recognition for tastemakers and trendsetters.

Oregon nabbed 11 spots on the semifinalists list, including McMinnville's Hayward for best new restaurant.

In the running for best chef in the Northwest and Pacific category: Ashland-based Josh Dorcak of MÄS, Okta's two Michelin-starred chef Matthew Lightner, Gregory Gourdet of Kann, Nodoguro's Ryan Roadhouse and Peter Vuong of Ha VL.

Why it matters: Portland may have once been considered a darling food city known for its DIY-style culture and bustling food cart scene.

But after years of securing high marks in national best-of lists and acclaimed restaurateurs winning top awards (remember: James Beard is from here), Rose City is proving it can compete with much larger metropolitans.

And if last year is any indication, we're more than well-equipped to sweep the whole thing.

State of plate: Sarah Minnick of Lovely's Fifty Fifty is the only Oregon chef up for outstanding chef — perhaps one of the highest honors — and has been a semifinalist twice in the past.

Her dedication to seasonal ingredients and reinventing pizza was showcased in the Netflix docu-series "Chef's Table" — where Minnick could be seen clipping flowers out of her garden as a topping for a pizza accompanied by chanterelles, with no cheese or sausage in sight.

Meanwhile, Langbaan, the Thai tasting-menu restaurant heralded by renowned chef Earl Ninsom, made the long list for outstanding restaurant — a recognition "that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere [and] hospitality."

Speaking of hospitality: If you've ever booked a late-night reservation at Han Oak and had the pleasure of singing karaoke with former James Beard-finalists Peter Cho and Sun Young Park, you'll understand its outstanding hospitality nomination.

Zoom in: OK Omens, the Ladd's Addition wine bar, was nominated for its beverage program and Jinju Patisserie for outstanding bakery.

What we're watching: Finalists will be announced on April 3, and winners will be announced on June 10 in Chicago.