The pop-up Portland Winter Ice Rink will stay in its location near the waterfront an extra two weeks, say city officials.

The rink was an instant success when it opened Dec. 16, selling around 12,000 tickets in its first two weeks, according to city officials. Snow and ice shut it from Jan. 11-19, however.

Now it will overlap with the Portland Winter Light Festival (Feb. 2-10), which brings light sculptures to both sides of the waterfront for the public to browse for free.

Details: The 80-by-50-foot temporary ice rink was intended by Prosper Portland to bring commercial activity back to a part of the waterfront that had attracted homeless camps to empty lots.

It has pop music, colored lights and a covered patio, with food carts, craft booths and heaters.

Bottom line: The rink cost the city up to $450,000 to set up and run but brought in just over $279,000 in its first two weeks, according to Jimmy Radosta, a spokesperson for Commissioner Carmen Rubio.