Dip into relaxation at these local spas. Photo: Courtesy of Santé

Sometimes you need a schvitz.

If you're looking to indulge yourself (or just want a place to warm up during winter), Portland has plenty of spas, saunas and steam options for the ultimate self-care day.

Here are five we love:

Ease into a tranquil state of mind with the help of this spa's many amenities: a tepid bath, hot tub, 47-degree cold plunge, eucalyptus-infused steam room and dry sauna.

Knot Springs also offers a range of massage and facial treatments. Plus: The springs' floor-to-ceiling windows offer a stellar view of downtown from across the Burnside Bridge.

If social spa clubs aren't your thing, head to one of Löyly's two locations for a more private sauna experience. The space is smaller, with timed reservations to ensure serenity.

Visits start at $30 for two hours, but there's also a variety of special treatments to choose from — like bodywork whisking, where leafy oak and birch branches are brushed over skin to increase circulation.

At this Slabtown health spa, you'll find both a cedar-lined sauna and another treated with full-spectrum, infrared light, plus plenty of hydrotherapy options, including a 35-minute CBD medicinal soak.

The enclosed soaking pool at Common Ground. Photo: Courtesy of Common Ground Wellness Cooperative

It's OK to be bare at this clothing-optional sauna and soaking pool. Just make sure to bring your own towel or prepare to pay $2.50 for one of theirs.

The bubbling outdoor bath is enveloped in greenery, making you feel like you're anywhere but Portland. Silence is golden here, per its policy stating to keep conversation to a minimum, so bring a book.

True indulgence awaits at Santé — where the decor and overall vibe of the spa is rich, Roman elegance. There's a stone-tiled steam room, a hot tub with twinkling lights above, and even a heated pebble beach UV light room.