5 great spas to sauna and steam in Portland
Sometimes you need a schvitz.
- If you're looking to indulge yourself (or just want a place to warm up during winter), Portland has plenty of spas, saunas and steam options for the ultimate self-care day.
Here are five we love:
Knot Springs
Ease into a tranquil state of mind with the help of this spa's many amenities: a tepid bath, hot tub, 47-degree cold plunge, eucalyptus-infused steam room and dry sauna.
- Knot Springs also offers a range of massage and facial treatments. Plus: The springs' floor-to-ceiling windows offer a stellar view of downtown from across the Burnside Bridge.
Löyly
If social spa clubs aren't your thing, head to one of Löyly's two locations for a more private sauna experience. The space is smaller, with timed reservations to ensure serenity.
- Visits start at $30 for two hours, but there's also a variety of special treatments to choose from — like bodywork whisking, where leafy oak and birch branches are brushed over skin to increase circulation.
Root Whole Body
At this Slabtown health spa, you'll find both a cedar-lined sauna and another treated with full-spectrum, infrared light, plus plenty of hydrotherapy options, including a 35-minute CBD medicinal soak.
Common Ground Wellness Cooperative
It's OK to be bare at this clothing-optional sauna and soaking pool. Just make sure to bring your own towel or prepare to pay $2.50 for one of theirs.
- The bubbling outdoor bath is enveloped in greenery, making you feel like you're anywhere but Portland. Silence is golden here, per its policy stating to keep conversation to a minimum, so bring a book.
Santé
True indulgence awaits at Santé — where the decor and overall vibe of the spa is rich, Roman elegance. There's a stone-tiled steam room, a hot tub with twinkling lights above, and even a heated pebble beach UV light room.
