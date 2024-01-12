Share on email (opens in new window)

Snow or not, enjoy the long weekend with music, fandom and service.

🪕 Feel the love and pain of folk, Americana and roots music at Portland's Folk Festival, Friday to Sunday, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Tickets $35 per day.

🎻 Don't confuse that with the Portland Old-Time Music Gathering (various venues) featuring Hubby Jenkins and Foghorn Stringband on Saturday.

🎶 Luxuriate in the sound of Portland soul singer Blossom in a free show at Rontoms, Sunday at 8pm.

Clock the Portland Jewish Film Festival which continues with Nathan-ism and The Anne Frank Gift Shop at 7pm on Saturday, and on Sunday at 2pm with Irena's Vow, plus talk-back sessions. Tickets $10 to $55, Lincoln Performance Hall.

🪄 Fan the flames of desire at Fan Expo Portland, Friday to Sunday, at Oregon Convention Center.

What was once a Harry Potter-driven event now hits horror, cosplay, anime and gaming, and includes celebs such as Rainn Wilson. Tickets $38 single day, $89 all three days.

✝️ Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday and there are several events memorializing the civil rights leader.

Reclaim Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Get ahead of the marches with Saturday's art-making and sign-making classes, plus a lecture by antiracist educator Ernest Crim III, organized by Don't Shoot PDX.

11am-3pm at Pacific Northwest College of Art.

Keep Alive the Dream: 1-4pm on Monday, Highland Christian Center, 7600 N.E. Glisan Street, $5.

SOLVE MLK Jr. Day of Service: Pick up litter at metro area parks on Monday (times and locations vary).

The Skanner Foundation Breakfast: The 38th annual breakfast has a bigger venue and is at 8:30-10:30am on Monday, Oregon Convention Center, $95.