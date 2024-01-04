Portions of the AIDS Memorial quilt on display. Photo: Courtesy of OMSI and the National AIDS Memorial

The collective slump after the holidays is real, but if you're looking to buck that trend and get out on the town, there's much to do. 🦁 Take a mini trip to New York City's Broadway via the Keller Auditorium and relish in Disney's hit musical "The Lion King" — performances start Sunday through the end of the month. Tickets start at $35.

🖼️ Gaze upon Portland artist Chris Chandler's first solo exhibition "Elemental Forms" featuring Bauhaus-esque composition prints at the Elizabeth Leach Gallery for free, Friday until March.

❤️ A portion of the historic AIDS Memorial quilt, which was started in 1985 and weighs up to 54 tons, will be on display at OMSI starting Friday through Feb. 19.

The tapestry is considered the largest community arts project in the world.

🐲 Celebrate O-Shogatsu (Japanese New Year) at the Portland Japanese Garden with performances and brush painting workshops on Sunday from 10:30am to 3:30pm, included with a daily admission fee.

🪩 If you missed out on seeing Taylor Swift or Beyoncé in concert last year, no fear. The Tomorrow Theater is hosting a back-to-back screening of each superstar's feature film Saturday. Swift is on at 3pm, Bey starts at 7pm. Find tickets here.

🎶 January is Portland Music Month — which features over 100 artists at 28 venues across town. Find what scratches your listening itch here.