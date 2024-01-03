Marcus Lattimore has turned his talents to poetry, which he taps out on a manual typewriter. Photo courtesy Marcus Lattimore.

Marcus Lattimore is famous for football — but when he moved to Portland at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic he was pursuing new paths, including poetry and acting. Born and raised in South Carolina, Lattimore was revered as a running back for the South Carolina Gamecocks until a devastating knee injury in 2012.

He briefly signed with the San Francisco 49ers before returning to South Carolina to finish his degree and coach football.

His best Portland day starts with meditation and writing.

🧘🏾 "I go sit in the yoga room. Whatever rises to the surface in my subconscious, I just start writing that."

🐩 When Mocha, his 7-year-old pet poodle "barges in the room, it's time to go."

"Because I live in NE now we go to Knott Park but on an ideal day it would absolutely be Washington Park."

"The trails are beautiful. The rose garden always seems to calm me. With Washington Park being our first time in a park of that stature, it stole my heart from the beginning."

🕚 By mid-morning he heads down the hill for honey-glazed chicken thighs from the hot bar at Zupan's — the upscale grocery store — and one of the "unique potato" offerings.

"They'll have purple yams or some type of sweet potato, some type of Japanese potato."

For dessert, he heads to the produce section for "a mango or papaya, something like that."

🥐 And because the Washington Park run has put Lattimore — and Mocha — in the NW part of town, "you've got to stop at Ken's Artisan Bakery to get a croissant or morning bun."

"If I'm in the NE, I'm going to Doe Donuts versus Ken's."

🚗 Then it's off to North Mississippi Avenue to wander his favorite shops — The Meadow for dark chocolate and truffle salt popcorn, Sage Crystals and Pistils Nursery for the peaceful atmosphere.

🍲 For dinner, Lattimore struggles to choose between these two favorite spots: Cedo's Falafel and Gyros, where "you can see them making it right in front of you" and Fermenter with its "all things funky" vegan menu.

Dessert is easy: a pint of ice cream from the vegan grocery Food Fight.

🌛 In the evening, "something simple" like attending a poetry performance or hitting a jazz spot would round out Lattimore's perfect Portland day.

📺 Although he's "not a big fan" of reality shows, he admits to "kind of falling in love" with Netflix's "Love Is Blind," and winds down after an episode with "some calming music" before bed.

😴 And he's asleep by 10:30pm on his perfect day.