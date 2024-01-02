Three great winter hikes close to Portland
Oregon's snow season is starting slowly this year, but the warmer winter so far means it's a great time to get out and hike.
These three hikes — all about an hour's drive or less from Portland — are among our particular favorites this time of year.
- Always — but especially in winter — be prepared for changes in the weather when you're heading outside.
Cape Horn
About a half-hour drive east of Vancouver on the Washington side of the Columbia River, this 7.2-mile hike is challenging and dramatic.
- The loop trail climbs 1,300 feet for great views of the gorge, then drops close to the river, rolling over rocky terrain past waterfalls and more views.
Pro tip: The lower section of the loop is closed from February to July for bird nesting season.
- Out-and-back also is a fantastic hike.
Old Salmon River Trail
Flat and kid-friendly, this Mount Hood hike wanders through tall evergreens next to a cold, rushing river.
There are several trail access points, starting about 2.5 miles past Welches.
- Waterproof boots are handy on this jaunt — the trail can get very muddy and there are a couple of small streams to cross.
The Wilson River Trail
Pick your own path on this 24-mile trail — shared with mountain bikers — along the Wilson River in the Tillamook State Forest west of Portland.
- Multiple trailheads let you customize your hike out and back.
- Or buddy up and leave a car at your destination trailhead.
Two hiker-only trails — up Elk Mountain and the somewhat less steep Kings Mountain — intersect the Wilson River Trail.
Pro tip: Both trail summits are about 3,000 feet, so check snow levels before you head up.
More Portland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.