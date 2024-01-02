Share on email (opens in new window)

Oregon's snow season is starting slowly this year, but the warmer winter so far means it's a great time to get out and hike. These three hikes — all about an hour's drive or less from Portland — are among our particular favorites this time of year.

Always — but especially in winter — be prepared for changes in the weather when you're heading outside.

About a half-hour drive east of Vancouver on the Washington side of the Columbia River, this 7.2-mile hike is challenging and dramatic.

The loop trail climbs 1,300 feet for great views of the gorge, then drops close to the river, rolling over rocky terrain past waterfalls and more views.

Pro tip: The lower section of the loop is closed from February to July for bird nesting season.

Out-and-back also is a fantastic hike.

Flat and kid-friendly, this Mount Hood hike wanders through tall evergreens next to a cold, rushing river.

There are several trail access points, starting about 2.5 miles past Welches.

Waterproof boots are handy on this jaunt — the trail can get very muddy and there are a couple of small streams to cross.

Pick your own path on this 24-mile trail — shared with mountain bikers — along the Wilson River in the Tillamook State Forest west of Portland.

Multiple trailheads let you customize your hike out and back.

Or buddy up and leave a car at your destination trailhead.

Two hiker-only trails — up Elk Mountain and the somewhat less steep Kings Mountain — intersect the Wilson River Trail.

Pro tip: Both trail summits are about 3,000 feet, so check snow levels before you head up.