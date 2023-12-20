With the University of Oregon football team landing their first New Year's bowl game since 2019, a lot of Ducks may be joining the flock of winter snowbirds who drive to Arizona from here each winter.

If you plan to travel to see the Ducks take on Liberty University in the Fiesta Bowl — or just going for the sun — here's an insider's guide to Phoenix.

👀 Can't-miss attractions

Tour Frank Lloyd Wright's former winter home. Musical Instrument Museum: Explore over 7,500 instruments from more than 200 countries and territories.

💃 Nightlife

🥾 Hiking

Camelback Mountain: The Phoenix area's most recognizable mountain — and yes, it does resemble a kneeling camel — is not for inexperienced hikers. But the expansive views are worth the steep climb.

Dreamy Draw Recreation Area: Paved and unpaved trails in north-central Phoenix offer easy to moderate hikes.

Paved and unpaved trails in north-central Phoenix offer easy to moderate hikes. Hole in the Rock Trail: If you like the idea of hiking, but not the time and energy that comes with it, this 0.3-mile out-and-back trail is for you.

🧒 For the kiddos