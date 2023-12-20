1 hour ago - Things to Do
Phoenix guide for snowbirds and Fiesta Bowl fans
With the University of Oregon football team landing their first New Year's bowl game since 2019, a lot of Ducks may be joining the flock of winter snowbirds who drive to Arizona from here each winter.
If you plan to travel to see the Ducks take on Liberty University in the Fiesta Bowl — or just going for the sun — here's an insider's guide to Phoenix.
👀 Can't-miss attractions
- Desert Botanical Garden: This living museum has more than 50,000 desert plant displays over 140 acres.
- Taliesin West: Tour Frank Lloyd Wright's former winter home.
- Musical Instrument Museum: Explore over 7,500 instruments from more than 200 countries and territories.
💃 Nightlife
- Old Town Scottsdale: This is metro Phoenix's most famous collection of bars and nightclubs. It's a diverse group, from bottle-service clubs like Hi Fi Kitchen & Cocktails to Coach House, a cozy dive bar.
- Downtown Phoenix: Try a local brewery, like Arizona Wilderness, sip on creative cocktails at Bitter & Twisted or sneak into Pigtails, a hidden speakeasy.
- Downtown Tempe: This is the best spot for the younger crowd, as it's adjacent to Arizona State University's main campus. Try Low Key Piano Bar, Handlebar or Mill Cue Club.
🥾 Hiking
- Camelback Mountain: The Phoenix area's most recognizable mountain — and yes, it does resemble a kneeling camel — is not for inexperienced hikers. But the expansive views are worth the steep climb.
- Dreamy Draw Recreation Area: Paved and unpaved trails in north-central Phoenix offer easy to moderate hikes.
- Hole in the Rock Trail: If you like the idea of hiking, but not the time and energy that comes with it, this 0.3-mile out-and-back trail is for you.
🧒 For the kiddos
- Phoenix Zoo: Say hello to 3,000 animals, many of which are endangered or threatened.
- Children's Museum of Phoenix: Little ones can explore 300 play experiences.
- Butterfly Wonderland: Stroll through a rainforest-like conservatory with 70 species of butterflies.
