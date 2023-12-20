1 hour ago - Things to Do

Phoenix guide for snowbirds and Fiesta Bowl fans

headshot
A giant metal cutout of a cowboy in tan chaps, a red shirt and cowboy hat holding a lasso in one hand, with the rope circling a sign that says "Welcome to Old Town Scottsdale."

A cowboy welcoming visitors to Old Town Scottsdale in Arizona. Photo: Patricia Marroquin/Getty Images

With the University of Oregon football team landing their first New Year's bowl game since 2019, a lot of Ducks may be joining the flock of winter snowbirds who drive to Arizona from here each winter.

If you plan to travel to see the Ducks take on Liberty University in the Fiesta Bowl — or just going for the sun — here's an insider's guide to Phoenix.

👀 Can't-miss attractions

💃 Nightlife

🥾 Hiking

  • Camelback Mountain: The Phoenix area's most recognizable mountain — and yes, it does resemble a kneeling camel — is not for inexperienced hikers. But the expansive views are worth the steep climb.
  • Dreamy Draw Recreation Area: Paved and unpaved trails in north-central Phoenix offer easy to moderate hikes.
  • Hole in the Rock Trail: If you like the idea of hiking, but not the time and energy that comes with it, this 0.3-mile out-and-back trail is for you.

🧒 For the kiddos

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Portland stories

No stories could be found

Portlandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Portland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more