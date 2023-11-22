If you're sticking around town this holiday weekend, there's stuff to do even when you're too stuffed on Thanksgiving food.

🏃🏻 There are plenty of turkey trots to watch or join on Thursday — from the vegan-friendly Tofurky Trot that guides runners along the Sellwood Bridge to the four-mile, family-favorite at the Oregon Zoo. Take your pick.

🥧 Topaz Farms on Sauvie Island is hosting its holiday pop-up market on Thursday from 10am to noon. Find stocking stuffers like candy, honey and jam, plus pies, garlands and pumpkin centerpieces.

🎄 Portland ushers in the winter season quickly after turkey day ends with the annual Pioneer Courthouse Square Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday at 5:30pm.

🎤 Celebrate Dolly Parton's newest album "Rockstar" with a showing of "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" — the songwriter's second feature film — and music by local musician Ezza Rose at the Tomorrow Theater on Friday evening, starting at 5:40pm.

🛍️ Savor the savings at Black Friday markets across the city. Local vendors will be popping up at Lloyd Center, Everett West, Portland Nursery, Alberta Street Gallery, Rejuvenation, and Abbey Road Farms, the 10th annual Portland Bazaar at the Goat Blocks, among others.

🏡 Architecture nerds can tour Frank Lloyd Wright's Gordon House on Saturday, from 11am to 4pm, and bask in the modern masterpiece. Admission is $5.

🦌 Bring the kiddos and take a nosedive into Christmastown with the beloved television special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" at the Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts on Saturday. Showtimes and ticket prices vary.

🚂 Hop on the Holiday Express, where a vintage locomotive decked out in festive lights (and with Santa Claus aboard) will transport you from Oregon Rail Heritage Center along the Willamette to downtown Portland. Trains leave every 90 minutes, Friday through Sunday. Find tickets here.