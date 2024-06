On a 1960 presidential campaign stop in Oregon, then Sen. Kennedy had laryngitis and wrote out answers to reporters' questions. Photo: Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images

Wednesday marks 60 years since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. Flashback: As a U.S. senator and presidential candidate, he visited Oregon numerous times — "serving as grand marshal of the Medford Pear Blossom Parade and throwing out the first ball at a Little League game in The Dalles," per the Oregon Historical Society.

The intrigue: JFK's electoral chances in Oregon faced particular challenges, including an "anti-Catholic surge of the Ku Klux Klan era" that had led to a voter-approved ban on parochial and private schools, per a 1964 report republished in 2020.

Oregon's own U.S. Senator, Wayne Morse, was also on the primary ballot.

Yes but: In the end, JFK soundly beat Morse in the 1960 primary — and after more campaign stops here — went on to win all of Oregon's six electoral college votes against Richard Nixon.

The bottom line: As president, JFK returned to Oregon just once in his nearly two years as president — stopping in Astoria on an 11-state "conservation tour" in September 1963, two months before his death.

