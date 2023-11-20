We can't verify its claimof being the biggest holiday light show west of the Mississippi, but it's big enough! Proceeds support local hunger relief. Drive through — or on a couple of special nights, ride your bike or walk with your dog.
Daily, starting this Friday through Dec. 31, hours vary. Weekends can have long waits. $37, up to $48 for weekends or after Dec. 15. Or $85 to skip the line.
Bike night is Nov. 28 and dog nights are Nov. 27 and Nov. 29. $15 for adults, $5 for kids, kids under 5 years old are free.
The holiday classic at the Oregon Zoo. Animated lights along nearly every path. Hop on the zoo train for a different view. The biggest display this year celebrates seals. Snacks and drinks available to buy.
Most nights starting Friday through Jan. 7. Timed entry tickets run from $12 (for certain "value" nights) to $26 for adults and $12-$18 for children under 12. Or there's an "anytime" option for $30/$25 for children. Train is extra.
Stroll a quarter mile through the illuminated Grotto grounds, catch a puppet show or carolers on the plaza or duck into the chapel for ongoing choir concerts.
Starts Friday, runs every evening through Dec. 30 except Dec. 25. Adults $14, kids under 12 $6, 2 and under free. A couple dollars cheaper on select "value" nights and a few dollars more at the door. No cash sales.